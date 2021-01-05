Falcons will interview Todd Bowles for head-coaching job next week

Getty Images

A year after joining forces with Tom Brady in Tampa, Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles could be dealing with Brady twice per year. Again.

Per a league source, the Falcons will interview Bowles next week for their vacant head-coaching position.

Bowles served as head coach of the Jets from 2015 through 2018, generating a record of 24-40. He went 10-6 but missed the playoffs in his first year on the job.

Bowles rejoined Bruce Arians in Tampa for the past two seasons. The team’s defense has become an underrated strength of the team, given the amount of focus on the efforts to take the offense to the next level with the addition of players like Brady, tight end Rob Gronkowski, and receiver Antonio Brown.