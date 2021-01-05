Frank Gore may return for 17th season

Getty Images

Frank Gore ended the season with an even 16,000 yards rushing after 16 years in the league.

But those nice round numbers could get crooked.

Gore said Tuesday that he hasn’t decided yet whether or not to retire. He plans to take some time before choosing if he’ll play in 2021.

“I still have fun playing football,” Gore said, via Dennis Waszak Jr. of the Associated Press.

At 37 years old, Gore rushed for 653 yards and two touchdowns in 2020. He also caught 16 passes for 89 yards — none bigger than six-yard reception on third-and-6 that sealed the Jets’ first victory over the Rams in Week 15.

Gore spent the first 10 years of his career with San Francisco before playing three in Indianapolis. He’s spanned the AFC East over the last three seasons, playing for the Dolphins, Bills, and Jets. If he is indeed back in 2021, he’d complete the cycle if he played for the Patriots.

A third-round pick in the 2005 draft, Gore is No. 3 on the all-time rushing list behind Emmitt Smith (18,355) and Walter Payton (16,726). Gore’s son, Frank Jr., is currently a running back at Southern Miss.