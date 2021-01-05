Giants sign defensive coordinator Patrick Graham to contract extension

USA TODAY Sports

The Jets had requested permission to speak to Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham for their head coaching opening. It is unknown whether other teams were interested, but the team cut them off at the pass.

Graham signed a contract extension with the team and will not pursue any head coaching opportunities in 2021, Ralph Vacchiano of SNY reports.

In 2008, Washington tried to hire Giants defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo as its head coach. The Giants convinced him to stay with a three-year contract worth $2 million per season.

Graham, who directed a unit that finished 12th in yards allowed and ninth in points allowed in 2020, surely also got a nice raise out of the Jets’ interest.

Graham, 41, has spent the past two years as a defensive coordinator. He was with the Dolphins in 2019 before following Joe Judge to the Giants before this year.

Graham also is the Giants’ assistant head coach.

He began his NFL coaching career under Bill Belichick in 2009, and he was there seven years as an assistant. Graham was the Giants’ defensive line coach in 2016-17 and the Packers’ linebackers coach and run game coordinator in 2018.