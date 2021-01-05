J.J. Watt tells Deshaun Watson: “I’m sorry, we wasted one of your years”

Getty Images

Texans defensive lineman J.J. Watt knows that a team shouldn’t finish 4-12 when its quarterback has a great year like the one Deshaun Watson had.

After the Texans lost the season finale, NFL Films caught Watt and Watson walking off the field together, and Watt reflecting on what a disappointing season it’s been.

“Good job, brother. I’m sorry. I’m sorry. We wasted one of your years. I’m sorry. We should have 11 wins,” Watt told Watson.

Watson led the NFL with 4,823 passing yards and 8.9 yards per attempt. He had career-highs in completion percentage, touchdowns and first downs while throwing a career-low interception total. He was outstanding this season. It’s a shame that the Texans put such a bad team around him.