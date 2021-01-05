Jamal Adams, Jarran Reed non-participants in Tuesday’s practice

Getty Images

Safety Jamal Adams (shoulder) and defensive tackle Jarran Reed (oblique) were among five Seahawks who didn’t practice Tuesday in preparation for Saturday’s game against the Rams.

Pete Carroll said the Seahawks likely won’t know Adams’ status until Saturday.

“He’s going to work through the week and see what he can get done and see if he’s OK. We’ll have to wait all the way up until game day to figure that out,” Carroll said, via Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR and PFT.

Reed was sore coming out of Sunday’s game.

“He has an oblique strain is what he has,” Carroll said. “We’re going to be real careful with him during the week and see how he goes day-to-day. He’s much better than he was one the weekend so there’s cause for optimism there.”

The Seahawks also did not have running back Chris Carson (foot/load management), offensive tackle Duane Brown (knee/resting veteran) and cornerback Jayson Stanley (hamstring) on Tuesday.

Running back DeeJay Dallas (ankle) and starting left guard Mike Iupati (neck) were limited.

Offensive tackle Brandon Shell, who was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, was a full participant with a high-ankle sprain.

Tight end Greg Olsen also was a full participant after being held out of last week’s game as he works back from a torn plantar fascia in his foot.