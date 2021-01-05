Jets looking for a head coach for “entire team”

Getty Images

One of the more memorable Jets losses of the 2020 season came on December 6 when Raiders quarterback Derek Carr hit Henry Ruggs for a game-winning touchdown against a heavy Jets blitz.

That blitz was called for by defensive coordinator Gregg Williams and Williams was fired the next day. Williams had autonomy on the defensive side of the ball, which left then-head coach Adam Gase unable to provide adequate answers about why he didn’t call timeout to change the play.

Gase was fired on Sunday and Jets chairman Christopher Johnson said at a Monday press conference that he thinks the team “can do better” than using an approach that had the head coach focused on only one side of the ball.

“I don’t much like the term CEO either, but it does describe what we’re looking for,” Johnson said. “We want a head coach that coaches the entire team, end-to-end, and his staff. You don’t have to be offensive, you don’t have to be defensive, this is a coach for the entire team and that’s very important to us looking forward.”

The Jets are changing other things about this search, including having General Manager Joe Douglas run the process rather than using consultants or search firms to assist them. Given how little success they’ve had doing it the other way, it was time for a change although it will be some time before we know if the new approach will be the right one.