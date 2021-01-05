John Lynch: Nick Bosa is doing great in his recovery from torn ACL

Getty Images

After representing the NFC in Super Bowl LIV, the 49ers’ 2020 season was derailed by a rash of injuries — including one to star defensive end Nick Bosa.

The 2019 defensive rookie of the year tore his ACL in San Francisco’s Week 2 matchup with the Jets, but appears on track to be ready for the start of the 2021 season.

“Bosa is doing great in his recovery. He had a significant injury to his knee but like everything in life, he attacks it head on and 100 percent,” 49ers General Manager John Lynch said on Monday, via Jennifer Lee Chan of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “The only thing with him is pulling him back so he’s not doing too much. … He’s making tremendous progress, we’re very pleased with where he’s at.”

Bosa played only 68 snaps this season before suffering the injury, registering a forced fumble and six total tackles. Bosa was one of the league’s most dynamic defensive players in 2019, making 9.0 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, 25 quarterback hits, two passes defensed, and an interception.