Last week’s COVID-19 testing returned 70 positive results

Getty Images

The latest release of COVID-19 testing numbers around the league shows an uptick in positive cases.

The NFL and NFL Players Association’s weekly release shows that 70 people had new, confirmed positive tests in the period from December 27 to January 2. There were 34 positive tests from players and 36 from other team personnel.

Cleveland had several positive results last week and their COVID-related issues continued with Tuesday’s news that head coach Kevin Stefanski, two assistants, and two players tested positive. Left guard Joel Bitonio and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge are reportedly the players who tested positive.

There were 58 total positive tests the previous week. That was also an increase from the previous period at a time when the general population continues to see high numbers of positive test results.