Lions confirm they have interviewed Eric Bieniemy, Marvin Lewis

Getty Images

The Lions have already conducted at least two interviews for their head coaching vacancy, with more on the way.

Lions President Rod Wood confirmed this morning that the team interviewed Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis. With those interviews, the Lions have complied with the Rooney Rule.

The Lions are also interviewing Darrell Bevell, who finished the season as the team’s interim head coach, today.

Wood said the Lions may hire their head coach before they hire their next general manager, as the Lions’ organizational structure will see the coach and GM working jointly rather than the coach reporting to the GM. So although the Lions are still in the process of interviewing GM candidates, it’s possible that they’ll move quickly in hiring their next head coach.