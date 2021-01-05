Lions confirm they have interviewed Eric Bieniemy, Marvin Lewis

January 5, 2021
The Lions have already conducted at least two interviews for their head coaching vacancy, with more on the way.

Lions President Rod Wood confirmed this morning that the team interviewed Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis. With those interviews, the Lions have complied with the Rooney Rule.

The Lions are also interviewing Darrell Bevell, who finished the season as the team’s interim head coach, today.

Wood said the Lions may hire their head coach before they hire their next general manager, as the Lions’ organizational structure will see the coach and GM working jointly rather than the coach reporting to the GM. So although the Lions are still in the process of interviewing GM candidates, it’s possible that they’ll move quickly in hiring their next head coach.

4 responses to "Lions confirm they have interviewed Eric Bieniemy, Marvin Lewis"

  1. Marvin Lewis deserves a second chance somewhere. He is slightly above .500 as a HC (and yes, I realize he’s never won a playoff game). Many sub .500 coaches have been hired in the past.

  2. Marvin Lewis certainly does deserve another opportunity but the Lions organization would not be a good fit. The last thing Lewis needs is to go into a situation (like the Lions) that is poorly run, has a history of being poorly run, needs a major culture overhaul, and has a “franchise” QB that will be riding off into the sunset before long.

    Give Lewis a HC position where he has a chance for immediate success rather than an immediate wreck.

  3. It doesnt matter who the Lions hire as head coach,they have hired many over the years and none have been very successful and carried on the Lions losing legacy.what the Lions need more is a General Manager and scouts that recognize young talent and bring those players to Detroit.Ron Wolfe turned Green Bay around over twenty years ago recognizing and signing young,talented players and hired a coach in Holmgren who knew his stuff and brought them all together to a Super Bowl.you look at the talent on consistantly winning teams and its not the coaches who brought in all that talent but the GMs and his scouting department.the Lions need a GM who can turn them around,he is out there,just find him.

