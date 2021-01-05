Matthew Slater will take some time before deciding whether to play in 2021

Getty Images

Patriots special teamer Matthew Slater just wrapped up his 13th season and he isn’t sure he’ll be back for a 14th year with the team.

Slater is under contract for 2021, but said on Monday that he is going to take some time before deciding whether he will be back for another year.

“I’m at a point in my career now where I don’t know how much football I have left and I think as a young guy I was always thinking about the next season, the career you hope to have,” Slater said, via the team’s website. “Now, obviously, I’m on the back nine. I think you appreciate it a little more, I know that I do. My emotions when I think back on it are filled with gratitude and I’m just thankful for the opportunity I had to play another year. Thankful for my health and just teammates, experiences, everything, I’m really grateful for them.”

Slater missed the playoffs for the first time since his rookie season, but he was named to the Pro Bowl for his special teams work for the ninth time in his career. The Patriots will wait to see if he’s back for another shot at both in 2021.