Mike Evans took part in walkthrough, but wouldn’t have practiced

Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans got good news about his injured knee after an MRI this week, but no one is guaranteeing he’ll be in the lineup against Washington on Saturday just yet.

The Buccaneers held a walkthrough rather than a full practice session on Tuesday and head coach Bruce Arians said that Evans was a full participant. Arians also said that Evans would not have practiced if the team had been working as usual.

Arians said the same was true of cornerback Carlton Davis. Davis has missed the last two games with a groin injury.

The team remained without linebackers Devin White and Shaq Barrett and defensive tackle Steve McLendon. White will not play this week after testing positive for COVID-19, but the other two players could be back in the lineup after missing Week 17.