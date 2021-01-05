Mike Zimmer: Gary Kubiak will take some time before deciding what to do

Posted by Myles Simmons on January 5, 2021, 10:49 AM EST
USA Today Sports

A source has revealed to PFT that Vikings offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak plans to retire, but head coach Mike Zimmer didn’t confirm that news on Tuesday.

“He’s taking some time to mentally think about the season and where he’s at health-wise and then he’ll decide what he wants to do,” Zimmer said, via video released by the team.

Zimmer added that Kubiak is “the best I’ve ever been around,” via Chad Graff of TheAthletic.com. “I loved having him.”

Kubiak joined Minnesota in 2019 as an assistant head coach and offensive advisor. He became offensive coordinator when Kevin Stefanski left the Vikings to become head coach of the Browns in 2020.

Kubiak previously retired from coaching a year after winning Super Bowl 50 with the Broncos. He was Denver’s head coach from 2015-2016 and the Texans’ head coach from 2006-2013. He served as a Broncos senior personnel advisor from 2017-2018.

Zimmer didn’t say who would be the offensive coordinator moving forward, but sounded like he wanted to keep the Vikings’ current system.

“I will say this. I love the scheme we’re running offensively,” Zimmer said. “I love the wide zone and the play-action offense.”

Minnesota finished the season No. 4 in total offense and No. 11 in scoring.

The Vikings will apparently need to fill two coordinator positions, as Zimmer announced on Tuesday special teams coordinator Marwan Maalouf’s two-year contract has expired and will not be renewed. Maalouf joined the Vikings in 2019 after serving as the Dolphins’ assistant special teams coordinator from 2013-2018.

8 responses to “Mike Zimmer: Gary Kubiak will take some time before deciding what to do

  2. Is there a bigger joke than the Minnesota Vikings franchise?

    Yes: Their fans. They’re huge. And they don’t know football. IQs in the teens.

  3. Basically this means Kubiak is gone . Zimmer is the same guy who said Hunters injury was a tweak . The man always misleads on injuries and changes .

  4. Don’t know why people bash Kirk cousins all the time when he consistently puts up top 10 numbers and even top 5 numbers in all QB statistics. But PFT needs their punching bag I guess.

  5. Zimmer needs to watch some videos of Rodgers, Brees, and Brady to learn exactly what it means just to pick up the first downs. Throwing 4 yards or running up the middle on 3rd and 15 is not how this is supposed to work. No more going up the middle and more play action.
    Also, cousins NEEDS to learn how to roll out and not be a statue 3 yards straight back. My 2 yo has a better sense of pressure with. Get your head on a swivel Kirk!

  6. I’m sorry why is Zimmer still cemented as Head Coach? Shouldn’t there be a story about how Zimmer is being fired? To have the greatest rookie WR since Randy Moss along with the best all around RB since Marshall Faulk and to scrap together 7-9 along with a horribly coached defense, and no one sees Zimmer as the problem?

  7. I didn’t realize the offense was ranked so well. Viking fans are down on the staff and team but with Hunter, Barr, etc back and the rookie secondary having a real training camp, next year is looking up, not down.

  8. I really hope he stays. The scheme fits the current talent, and it really won’t help them for Cousins to have a FIFTH different OC and scheme in FIVE years.

