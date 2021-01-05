Mike Zimmer: Gary Kubiak will take some time before deciding what to do

USA Today Sports

A source has revealed to PFT that Vikings offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak plans to retire, but head coach Mike Zimmer didn’t confirm that news on Tuesday.

“He’s taking some time to mentally think about the season and where he’s at health-wise and then he’ll decide what he wants to do,” Zimmer said, via video released by the team.

Zimmer added that Kubiak is “the best I’ve ever been around,” via Chad Graff of TheAthletic.com. “I loved having him.”

Kubiak joined Minnesota in 2019 as an assistant head coach and offensive advisor. He became offensive coordinator when Kevin Stefanski left the Vikings to become head coach of the Browns in 2020.

Kubiak previously retired from coaching a year after winning Super Bowl 50 with the Broncos. He was Denver’s head coach from 2015-2016 and the Texans’ head coach from 2006-2013. He served as a Broncos senior personnel advisor from 2017-2018.

Zimmer didn’t say who would be the offensive coordinator moving forward, but sounded like he wanted to keep the Vikings’ current system.

“I will say this. I love the scheme we’re running offensively,” Zimmer said. “I love the wide zone and the play-action offense.”

Minnesota finished the season No. 4 in total offense and No. 11 in scoring.

The Vikings will apparently need to fill two coordinator positions, as Zimmer announced on Tuesday special teams coordinator Marwan Maalouf’s two-year contract has expired and will not be renewed. Maalouf joined the Vikings in 2019 after serving as the Dolphins’ assistant special teams coordinator from 2013-2018.