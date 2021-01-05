Ohio State still plans to play national championship game as scheduled

Getty Images

Despite reports that Ohio State’s football team is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak, the college football national championship game is still on as scheduled.

Both Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith and College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock told ESPN that the Ohio State-Alabama game is still on for Monday night.

It is unclear how many players or coaches on Ohio State have tested positive or had to go into isolation for contact tracing. Unlike the NFL, where players are placed on the COVID-19 reserve list and their names are released publicly, in college football it’s often not announced until game day when a player isn’t going to play for reasons related to COVID-19.

Ohio State played just five games during the regular season because of COVID-19 cancelations, and head coach Ryan Day said before the Buckeyes’ semifinal win over Clemson that they were still not completely back to full strength.