Panthers interviewed four G.M. candidates Tuesday

Getty Images

The Panthers starting interviewing General Manager candidates on Monday and they’ve gotten a bunch of them under their belts in two days.

The team announced that Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio, Bills assistant G.M. Joe Schoen, Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort, and Saints assistant G.M. of college personnel Jeff Ireland interviewed with the team.

Former Giants G.M. Jerry Reese and Browns vice president of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah interviewed on Monday.

Carolina has also reportedly requested interviews with 49ers vice president of player personnel Adam Peters, Colts assistant G.M. Ed Dodds, Chiefs assistant director of player personnel Ryan Poles, and Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly, so they are putting together a sizable group of candidates to fill the role left open when they fired Marty Hurney during the season.