Panthers request interview with Champ Kelly for G.M. opening

Getty Imgaes

The Panthers have cast a wide net in their search for a new General Manager.

Carolina has put in a request to interview Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Kelly has been with the Bears since 2017, first serving as the team’s director of pro scouting.

Before that, he spent eight seasons the Broncos. In that time he served as a college scout, assistant coordinator of pro and college scouting, and assistant director of player personnel.

Kelly joins Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio, Bills assistant G.M. Joe Schoen, Browns vice president of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, Saints assistant G.M. Jeff Ireland, 49ers vice president of player personnel Adam Peters, Colts assistant G.M. Ed Dodds, former Giants G.M. Jerry Reese, Chiefs assistant director of player personnel Ryan Poles, and Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort as the group of the Panthers’ known G.M. candidates.