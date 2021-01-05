Panthers sign Joey Slye for 2021

Getty Images

Kicker Joey Slye will be back with the Panthers in 2021.

There wasn’t much reason to doubt that he’d be back because he was set for exclusive rights free agency and the Panthers could secure his rights simply by issuing a tender offer for next season. The two sides avoided that dance, however.

The Panthers announced that Slye has signed a contract that runs through next season. He’ll be set for restricted free agency once the year is out.

Slye has spent the last two seasons as the kicker in Carolina. He was 29-of-36 on field goals and 33-of-36 on extra points during the 2020 season.