Pete Carroll: Jamal Adams’ status likely won’t be known until Saturday

Getty Images

Jamal Adams injured his shoulder in Seattle’s Week 17 victory over the Rams, and missed much of the game.

It’s going to be a while until there’s some clarity on his status for the wild-card round.

“We are going to have to wait all the way up to game day to figure that out,” Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday, via Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune. “Just judging from my general outlook, I’m positive.”

Adams has been very enthusiastic about playing in the postseason for the first time, which is likely part of why his teammate Bobby Wagner also seemed positive in his outlook for Adams’ potential availability.

“Jamal is a fighter,” Wagner said, via Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR and PFT. “Jamal is a very high-energy person and a person who is going to do everything he can to get out there on the field so we kind of just got to wait and see and understand whatever happens at the end of the week to be ready for.”

Adams recorded 83 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, and three passes defensed in 12 games this season.