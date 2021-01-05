Peyton Manning, Calvin Johnson, Charles Woodson headline Hall of Fame finalists

USA TODAY Sports

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the 15 modern-era finalists for the Class of 2021.

Six of the 15 are finalists for the first time.

Jared Allen, Calvin Johnson, Peyton Manning and Charles Woodson are a vote away from Canton in their first year of eligibility.

In addition, Ronde Barber and Clay Matthews Jr., who previously were eligible, made the list for the first time. Matthews, who played for the Browns from 1978-93 and Falcons from 1994-96, is in his 20th year of eligibility. Barber, who played for the Bucs from 1997-2012, is in his fourth season of eligibility.

The selection committee will consider the 15 modern-era finalists for election into the Hall of Fame during the annual meeting. The meeting usually is held in-person the day before the Super Bowl, but this year, selectors will meet virtually Jan. 19.

The committee will elect a maximum of five modern-era players, who must receive a positive vote of at least 80 percent for election.

Coach Tom Flores, contributor Bill Nunn and seniors candidate Drew Pearson also are up for election in the Class of 2021.

The 2021 Modern-Era Player Finalists with their positions, years and teams:

• Jared Allen, Defensive End – 2004-07 Kansas City Chiefs, 2008-2013 Minnesota Vikings, 2014-15 Chicago Bears, 2015 Carolina Panthers

• Ronde Barber, Cornerback/Safety – 1997-2012 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

• Tony Boselli, Tackle – 1995-2001 Jacksonville Jaguars, 2002 Houston Texans (injured reserve)

• LeRoy Butler, Safety – 1990-2001 Green Bay Packers

• Alan Faneca, Guard – 1998-2007 Pittsburgh Steelers, 2008-09 New York Jets, 2010 Arizona Cardinals

• Torry Holt, Wide Receiver – 1999-2008 St. Louis Rams, 2009 Jacksonville Jaguars

• Calvin Johnson, Wide Receiver – 2007-2015 Detroit Lions

• John Lynch, Safety – 1993-2003 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2004-07 Denver Broncos

• Peyton Manning, Quarterback – 1998-2011 Indianapolis Colts (injured reserve 2011), 2012-15 Denver Broncos

• Clay Matthews Jr., Linebacker – 1978-1993 Cleveland Browns, 1994-96 Atlanta Falcons

• Sam Mills, Linebacker – 1986-1994 New Orleans Saints, 1995-97 Carolina Panthers

• Richard Seymour, Defensive End/Defensive Tackle – 2001-08 New England Patriots, 2009-2012 Oakland Raiders

• Zach Thomas, Linebacker – 1996-2007 Miami Dolphins, 2008 Dallas Cowboys

• Reggie Wayne, Wide Receiver – 2001-2014 Indianapolis Colts

• Charles Woodson, Cornerback/Safety – 1998-2005, 2013-15 Oakland Raiders, 2006-2012 Green Bay Packers