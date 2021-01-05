Report: Chiefs strength and conditioning coach tests positive for COVID-19

Getty Images

The Chiefs have a bye this week, but COVID-19 testing is continuing and a member of the coaching staff has reportedly tested positive.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that strength and conditioning coach Barry Rubin had the positive test. As in all cases of positive tests, contact tracing is underway and anyone deemed to be a high-risk close contact will have to isolate away from the team for five days.

With a game well over a week away and the Chiefs out of the building the last two days, anyone in that category will be able to return in time to play in the divisional round as long as they continue testing negative.

The Chiefs are due back in their facility Thursday, although any plans for this week will obviously be contingent on whether Rubin’s case is an isolated one or not. Given the incubation time of the virus, the next few days of results will give indication of that.