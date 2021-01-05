Report: Jaguars plan to interview Ray Farmer in G.M. search

Getty Images

Former Browns General Manager Ray Farmer is reportedly on the list of candidates that the Jaguars want to talk to about filling their G.M. vacancy.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the team plans to interview Farmer in the near future.

Farmer was the General Manager in Cleveland in 2014 and 2015. He was suspended by the NFL for the first four games of his final season with the Browns for sending texts to coaches during games in violation of the league’s electronic device policy.

Farmer interviewed with the Texans in 2019 before the team decided to make then-head coach Bill O’Brien the team’s G.M. as well. He has been consulting for the Rams more recently.