Report: Jaguars request interview with Raheem Morris

Raheem Morris got an interview with the Falcons after serving as their interim head coach following the dismissal of Dan Quinn five games into the season and he’s reportedly on the list of another team doing a job search right now.

Josina Anderson reports that the Jaguars have requested permission to interview Morris, who remains under contract to the Falcons for the time being. The interview could take place Thursday.

Morris went 4-7 with the Falcons this year and he went 17-31 in three years as the Buccaneers head coach. He was hired as an assistant head coach and defensive backs coach with he Falcons in 2015, spent time working with wide receivers, and then became defensive coordinator this season.

Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh are other NFL assistants linked to the Jaguars search. Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer’s name has also come up, although it’s unclear how likely his return to the sideline is at this point.