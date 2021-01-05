Report: Jaguars scheduling interview with Eric Bieniemy

Getty Images

Add the Jaguars to the list of teams interested in Eric Bieniemy.

Josina Anderson reported on Tuesday morning that Jacksonville is in the process of scheduling an interview with the Chiefs offensive coordinator.

That interview would have to be conducted virtually with the protocols put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic — as would a second interview as long as the Chiefs are alive in the postseason.

Bieniemy is one of the hottest coaching candidates of this cycle, with the Falcons, Lions, Chargers, and Jets also at least requesting to interview him.

The Jaguars have reported interest or scheduled interviews with former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer, 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, and Falcons interim head coach Raheem Morris.