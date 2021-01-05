Report: Jedrick Wills, Rashard Higgins cited for drag racing

Getty Images

When it rains, it roars.

Browns tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. and Browns receiver Rashard Higgins were cited for drag racing on Tuesday morning, according to Jake Trotter of ESPN.com.

“We are aware of the incident, will gather more information and handle this matter appropriately,” a team spokesman said, via Trotter.

They were pulled over in Westlake, Ohio, roughly 10 miles from the team’s Berea facility. They received tickets in the amount of $124 each (if that’s all drag racing costs in Westlake, I’m moving to Westlake and putting Christmas tree lights in the street in front of my house).

Per Trotter, police conducted a probable cause search in one of the vehicles for a suspected marijuana joint. Neither player was cited.

Translation: Police in Westlake, Ohio don’t want to screw things up for the Browns right now.