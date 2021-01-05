Report: Joel Bitonio, KhaDarel Hodge test positive for COVID-19

Getty Images

The longest-tenured member of the Browns will reportedly miss the team’s first playoff game since January 2003.

The Browns announced that head coach Kevin Stefanski tested positive for COVID-19, but they did not reveal the identities of two other coaches and two players who also tested positive. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that left guard Joel Bitonio and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge are the two players.

Bitonio joined the Browns as a second-round pick and he has not missed a game since the 2016 season. He was selected to his third straight Pro Bowl this season.

Nick Harris started at guard when Wyatt Teller was injured earlier this season, but has a knee injury. Michael Dunn would be another option.

Hodge missed the Week 16 loss to the Jets as a close contact of someone who tested positive for COVID-19. He has 11 catches for 180 yards.