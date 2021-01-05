Report: “Many Eagles players and coaches were shocked and outraged” by removal of Jalen Hurts

Posted by Mike Florio on January 5, 2021, 12:03 AM EST
The Eagles have plenty of work to do to repair the external damage done by Sunday night’s apparent decision to deliberately lose to Washington. They also apparently have plenty of work to do to repair the internal damage.

Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports that “many Eagles players and coaches were shocked and outraged” by the decision to remove quarterback Jalen Hurts for Nate Sudfeld in the second half of the Week 17 game.

Per the report, two defensive players “had to be held back” from confronting coach Doug Pederson. McLane also reports that center Jason Kelce (pictured) and another offensive starter approach Pederson for an explanation as to the move.

Pederson explained after the loss that he was trying to win the game. On Monday, Pederson gave a rambling non-answer when asked again about the perception that the Eagles weren’t trying to secure a victory that would have knocked Washington out of the playoffs and would have delivered the NFC East title to the Giants.

The incident puts a dark cloud over the team at the conclusion of a lost season. Clearing it away will require plenty of frank and candid conversations. Ultimately, Pederson may have to admit to his players (at a minimum, to his team leaders) that the goal was to enhance the team’s draft position or, possibly, to take steam out of potential push to make Hurts the starter in 2021, allowing the team to make a more reasoned and deliberate decision as to the quarterback position next season, given their belief that Carson Wentz‘s poor season may have been an aberration.

The Eagles benefited significantly from pandemic protocols that keep reporters out of the locker room in the raw and real moments after a game. Still, this problem hasn’t quickly gone away — and the Eagles have offered up nothing in the aftermath of the game to reduce the discontent arising from the apparently deliberate decision to not try to beat Washington in the final game of the 2020 regular season.

  1. Man, who cares now. The game is over, the coach did what he did and it’s time to move on from this unnecessary drama for crying out loud.

  3. There are so many clips of Eagles players following the mantra from their coach and not even trying to block for Sudfeld, getting him killed. Once Pederson quit, his players quit on him. That’s dangerous territory…

  4. The trouble with words is that they lose context. Here’s a more accurate portrayal. And the Eagles players facetious said, “we are shocked and outraged”.

  5. Please. This story has been overblown for one reason and one reason only. It implicates the NY football Giants who are in the media center of the country.

    Where is the “outrage” at Mike Tomlin for essentially doing the same thing, which “cost” the Dolphins a playoff spot?

    In order to be tanking, you have to intentionally be trying to lose the game. Like the BC basketball players. Putting in subs isn’t tanking unless you tell them not to give full effort. No evidence of that here.

    Sudfeld played unexpectedly poorly. In his limited PT to date, he has been much better. But no one is suggesting he was told to throw the game.

  6. This is the dumbest drama ever in the NFL.

    Hurts hasn’t been good since team’s started planning for him.

    He was 7-20 72 yards into the 4th quarter of a meaningless Week 17 game they were behind in and got benched, big deal.

    People acting like he was 17-20 372 yards with a 20 point lead before Pederson went, Oh dang, forgot we were supposed to lose this game!

  7. lol held back. What were going to do, beat on him? The team is bad, half are free agents or on the trade block. Wentz and Hurts won two games apiece throwing at 50% clips. Shocked and outraged. Guess those coaches and players can ask for their release. Somehow they managed a Super Bowl win sandwiched between average spans of football. Owner and the front office wanted that pick either for a player or trade plus regardless, they’re eating Wentz’s contract and they definitely need to get younger and cheaper.

  8. This whole thing will blow over within a few weeks. The Giants will use it as motivation when they play the Eagles next season, and they need all the motivation that they can get because the Eagles have completely owned them for years.

  9. Teams “tank” all the time. If players didn’t/don’t realize this was an organizational/”big picture” decision they’re pretty naive. NFL made a BIG mistake making this the national prime time game – when one team had nothing to play for. What if Hurts had torn an ACL in the game – people would be killing the Eagles for playing him (especially since they’re trading Wentz). That’s why they sat Sanders, Goddert, etc. And that was the smart move. Eagles job – as an organization – was to look to next season, since this season was dead to them. Mission accomplished.

  10. Why is it that all of a sudden the players are considered about winning football games when it was a week 17 of a MEANINGLESS game? We all know the Eagles were trying to tank for a higher draft pick, that’s no secret. Of course Pederson isn’t going to say that publicly. But this entire organization, from the ownership down to the players have done a horrible job this season. So don’t act like you care about winning now when you didn’t do your job all season long.

  13. Seems to me like Pederson received instruction from above to lose this game and he would be guaranteed to return next year. There will be no discipline from the league office and the cash value of moving from 9 up to 6 will justify the decision. Pederson had to have been given assurance that he wouldn’t get canned this year to have gone along. Without that assurance he wouldn’t probably wouldn’t have been on board. It’s a foolish way to tank. To not call attention to the obvious, Sudfield should have started the game. Then you fall way behind early and when your in a deep enough hole maybe you bring in Hurts and cut the deficit a little and look like you trying to pull the game out.

