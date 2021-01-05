Report: Panthers interviewing Monti Ossenfort for G.M. opening

Getty Images

The Panthers are adding another name to their list of General Manager candidates.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the team is interviewing Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort on Tuesday.

Ossenfort is wrapping up his first season in the job. He had been the director of college scouting for the Patriots before making the move to Tennessee and his name came up in G.M. searches before he left New England for his current job.

One of Ossenfort’s former colleagues from New England has also come up as a candidate in Carolina.

Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio joins Bills assistant G.M. Joe Schoen, Browns vice president of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, Saints assistant G.M. Jeff Ireland, 49ers vice president of player personnel Adam Peters, Colts assistant G.M. Ed Dodds, Chiefs assistant director of player personnel Ryan Poles, and former Giants G.M. Jerry Reese in a group of those who have interviewed or who the Panthers would like to interview.