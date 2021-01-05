Report: Raiders pursuing Gus Bradley for defensive coordinator job

Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders have requested permission to interview Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Gus Bradley for the same position with their franchise, according to Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com.

Despite the Chargers firing head coach Anthony Lynn, the rest of the coaching staff remains under contract for the time being. That’s why the Raiders would need to ask permission to speak with Bradley about a position on their staff.

Bradley’s first NFL job came as a linebackers coach under head coach Jon Gruden in Tampa Bay in 2006. Bradley then headed to Seattle to become defensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks under head coach Jim Mora and remained in the role a year later when Pete Carroll took over the franchise. He joined Lynn’s staff with the Chargers after a four-year run as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Now that Bradley is coming available, Gruden is looking to bring him to Las Vegas to take over the defensive coordinator job. The position had been filled by Rod Marinelli on an interim basis after the Raiders fired Paul Guenther in December.

The report also notes the Raiders are expected to speak with Rams linebackers coach Joe Barry about the position as well. Barry is Marinelli’s son-in-law.

The Chargers ranked in the top 10 of the league in total defense in each of the last three seasons with Bradley as coordinator.