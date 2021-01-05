Report: Texans are expected to hire Nick Caserio as General Manager

Posted by Charean Williams on January 5, 2021, 7:33 PM EST
New England Patriots v Houston Texans
Getty Images

The Texans met with Nick Caserio in Houston earlier Tuesday, and it should come as no surprise that the team is expected to hire him as its next General Manager, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Texans still have other interviews scheduled, but it appears it’s Caserio’s job.

Houston tried to hire the Patriots’ director of player personnel in the summer of 2019 after firing Brian Gaine. The Texans, though, handled the potential hiring as clumsily as they possibly could.

The Patriots had a clause in Caserio’s contract that kept him from interviewing with other teams, and after they threatened tampering charges against the Texans, Houston backed down. The Texans initially went without a G.M. before giving then-head coach Bill O’Brien the additional duties.

The Texans fired O’Brien in October, and Caserio’s contract has expired.

Caserio and Texans executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby worked together for six years in New England before the Texans hired Easterby in 2019.

Caserio has spent 20 seasons with the Patriots, the past 13 as director of player personnel.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Report: Texans are expected to hire Nick Caserio as General Manager

  1. It’s absolutely pathetic the McNairs obsession over trying to the the Patriots of the South. And this all but assures Easterby is staying when he is a huge reason the Texans are in salary cap hell and with zero picks in the draft. Just a terrible hire.

  4. Cal McNair is the most clueless owner and most dumb I’ve ever seen. He doesn’t see that Easterby is got a vodoo spell over him. They hire Casario, Easterby stays and the dysfunction and losing will continue. The Texans suck!

  5. They should have hired someone from Tampa Bay’s front office. Tommy’s in Tampa Bay now, and they’re in the playoffs. Tommy isn’t in New England anymore, so they’re all home watching the playoffs from their couches. Didn’t anyone tell Houston? Lol.

  6. McDaniels has his chance and can keep Crennell on defense but will the team get better? McDaniels wants the NE job but Bill wont give it up till he breaks Shula’s record.

  7. Good luck. This is another Detroit Lions path to the division basement, a rebuild and another rebuild in 3 years. They have zero draft collateral, underwater in terms of salary cap and very few plausible trade options. A Patriot front office guy and coordinator elevated to the top jobs. What could go wrong?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.