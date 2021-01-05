Report: Texans are expected to hire Nick Caserio as General Manager

Getty Images

The Texans met with Nick Caserio in Houston earlier Tuesday, and it should come as no surprise that the team is expected to hire him as its next General Manager, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Texans still have other interviews scheduled, but it appears it’s Caserio’s job.

Houston tried to hire the Patriots’ director of player personnel in the summer of 2019 after firing Brian Gaine. The Texans, though, handled the potential hiring as clumsily as they possibly could.

The Patriots had a clause in Caserio’s contract that kept him from interviewing with other teams, and after they threatened tampering charges against the Texans, Houston backed down. The Texans initially went without a G.M. before giving then-head coach Bill O’Brien the additional duties.

The Texans fired O’Brien in October, and Caserio’s contract has expired.

Caserio and Texans executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby worked together for six years in New England before the Texans hired Easterby in 2019.

Caserio has spent 20 seasons with the Patriots, the past 13 as director of player personnel.