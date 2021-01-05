Ron Rivera: Rotating QBs something we have to look at

Getty Images

After Washington beat the Eagles to clinch the NFC East on Sunday night, Washington head coach Ron Rivera was asked if he thought about replacing quarterback Alex Smith at any point in the game.

Smith didn’t look 100 percent back from the calf injury that kept him out for two games and the offense struggled moving the ball in the second half. Rivera said he thought about it, but opted to stick with Smith for the duration.

He’s not committing to that approach this week. Rivera said on Tuesday that the team will consider rotating Smith and Taylor Heinicke in the event Smith remains compromised by the injury.

“It’s something we seriously have to look at,” Rivera said, via JP Finlay of NBCSportsWashington.com.

It’s a good bet that the Football Team is going to need more from their offense to beat the Buccaneers on Saturday night. Rotating quarterbacks may not make that happen, but Rivera has to consider every possibility this week.