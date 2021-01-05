Ron Rivera: Rotating QBs something we have to look at

January 5, 2021
After Washington beat the Eagles to clinch the NFC East on Sunday night, Washington head coach Ron Rivera was asked if he thought about replacing quarterback Alex Smith at any point in the game.

Smith didn’t look 100 percent back from the calf injury that kept him out for two games and the offense struggled moving the ball in the second half. Rivera said he thought about it, but opted to stick with Smith for the duration.

He’s not committing to that approach this week. Rivera said on Tuesday that the team will consider rotating Smith and Taylor Heinicke in the event Smith remains compromised by the injury.

“It’s something we seriously have to look at,” Rivera said, via JP Finlay of NBCSportsWashington.com.

It’s a good bet that the Football Team is going to need more from their offense to beat the Buccaneers on Saturday night. Rotating quarterbacks may not make that happen, but Rivera has to consider every possibility this week.

7 responses to "Ron Rivera: Rotating QBs something we have to look at

  1. Anyone that watched Heinicke come in two weeks ago and operate with incredible efficiency knows that this is a great decision. His experience in this system shows and the offense will benefit from it.

  4. Play Heineke between the 20’s and bring in Smith for Red zone action.

  5. No rotation. If you saw the Eagles game you saw that Alex Smith is a sitting duck back there. Roll with Heineken and hope for best.

  6. 7-9 is nothing to gloat about but it’s not their fault that the other teams sucked just a little more. Who woulda thunk the WFT was gonna win the division? I give them credit; they played hard and rallied around coach Ron. He showed heart by being there through his illness and they came through. Good for them.

  7. I’d say if the WFT is behind by 3 points late in the second half, and Smith has a QBR of 25.4, is 7 of 20 for 72 yards and an interception, and on his last pass badly missed a wide open receiver less than ten yards away in the end zone for a go ahead touchdown, I’d say it would be a reasonable move to give the backup a shot and see what happens.

    And no one should whine about it.

    Unless Smith is Hurts, and the WFT is the Eagles, that is.

