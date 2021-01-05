Seahawks activate Brandon Shell off COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Seahawks will have their right tackle back for Saturday’s playoff game.

Seattle activated Brandon Shell off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday. Shell missed Sunday’s victory over the 49ers, but was a close contact.

“He looks great, should be full speed and ready and we love having him back out there,” head coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday, via Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR and PFT.

Shell has played only 11 games this season while dealing with an ankle sprain. He last played in Week 14 against the Jets, but played only 23 snaps before re-aggravating the injury. Shell was on track to return in Week 17, but was then put on the COVID-19 list.

The Seahawks play the Rams in the wild-card round this week.