Sean McVay won’t make an announcement on starting QB this week

The Rams might not know who their starting quarterback is until game time. Coach Sean McVay doesn’t plan on anyone outside the organization knowing any sooner than that, even if the Rams do know.

McVay said Tuesday he will not entertain starting quarterback questions this week as the team tries to determine whether Jared Goff can play with his surgically repaired right thumb.

“I’m not going to make an announcement on who is starting this week,” McVay said, via NFL Media. “I’m not going to answer that question.”

McVay said his timetable to determine a starter is “Saturday at 1:39” p.m. PT, one minute before kickoff.

Goff had surgery Dec. 28, a day after he broke it in a loss to the Seahawks, the team’s playoff opponent Saturday. John Wolford, a former Alliance of American Football quarterback, made his NFL debut in a Week 17 victory over the Cardinals.

Wolford became the first player in league history with at least 200 passing yards and 50 rushing yards in his debut, per NFL Research. He completed 22 of 38 passes for 231 yards and an interception while running for 56 yards on six carries.

Goff will start if healthy, McVay said.

“Jared is our starting quarterback,” he said.

The Rams listed Goff as limited on their estimated injury report Tuesday.

Whoever starts at quarterback will have leading receiver Cooper Kupp back and could have left tackle Andrew Whitworth return. Kupp is expected back from the COVID-19 list Wednesday, McVay said, and Whitworth has a “good chance” of playing for the first time since Week 10 when he injured a knee.