Stefon Diggs limited with oblique injury; Cole Beasley remains out

Getty Images

The Bills’ top-two receivers landed on Tuesday’s injury report ahead of Saturday’s wild-card playoff game against the Colts.

Stefon Diggs, who led the NFL with 127 receptions for 1,535 yards and eight touchdowns, was limited in the team’s walkthrough with an oblique injury.

It will bear watching the rest of the week.

The Bills remain without their second-leading receiver, Cole Beasley, which is not a good sign for his availability for Saturday. Beasley injured his knee late in Buffalo’s Week 16 win over the Patriots.

He missed last week’s game, and on Monday, Sean McDermott called Beasley “week to week.”

Beasley caught 82 passes for 967 yards with four touchdowns in 2020, setting career highs in the first two categories.

The player the Bills are counting on to take Beasley’s place if he can’t play also appeared on the injury report. Isaiah McKenzie was limited with an ankle injury.

McKenzie had 30 receptions for 282 yards with five touchdowns this season, scoring two touchdowns in Sunday’s game. He also returned a punt 84 yards for a touchdown in the blowout win over Miami.

The Bills also listed quarterback Jake Fromm as limited, but not for injury. Fromm spends time working out away from the team in case of a COVID-19 outbreak within the position.

Offensive lineman Jon Feliciano (knee) and tight end Reggie Gilliam (knee/hamstring) were full participants.