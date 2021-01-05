Texans announce they interviewed Joe Brady

Posted by Josh Alper on January 5, 2021, 1:06 PM EST
Carolina Panthers v Minnesota Vikings
Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady has wrapped up his first interview for an NFL head coaching job.

The Texans announced that they interviewed Brady on Tuesday. That came a day after they requested an interview with the fast-rising assistant coach.

Brady was hired to run Carolina’s offense in 2020 after serving as LSU’s passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach on the way to a national title in 2019. He was a Saints offensive assistant for two years before getting the LSU job.

The Texans aren’t the only team that wants to talk to the 31-year-old about their head coaching vacancy. The Chargers and Falcons have also requested interviews with Brady.