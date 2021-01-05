Texans announce they interviewed Joe Brady

Getty Images

Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady has wrapped up his first interview for an NFL head coaching job.

The Texans announced that they interviewed Brady on Tuesday. That came a day after they requested an interview with the fast-rising assistant coach.

Brady was hired to run Carolina’s offense in 2020 after serving as LSU’s passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach on the way to a national title in 2019. He was a Saints offensive assistant for two years before getting the LSU job.

The Texans aren’t the only team that wants to talk to the 31-year-old about their head coaching vacancy. The Chargers and Falcons have also requested interviews with Brady.