Texans interview Nick Caserio, Trent Kirchner

Getty Images

The Texans took care of a couple of interviews with General Manager candidates on Tuesday.

The team announced that they completed an interview with Seahawks vice president of player personnel Trent Kirchner. John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports that they also spoke with Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio.

It’s not the first time through the interview process for either man and Caserio was thought to be the guy the Texans wanted to hire as G.M. in 2019, but language in his contract barred anything from moving forward.

The Texans have also interviewed Steelers vice president of football and business administration Omar Kahn and ESPN analyst Louis Riddick. Ravens director of football research Scott Cohen and Bills director of pro personnel Malik Boyd are also thought to be on the list of candidates in Houston.