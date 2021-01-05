Vic Fangio: I’m sure I’ll forge a good relationship with the next Denver G.M.

Getty Images

The Broncos announced on Monday that John Elway will step away from his duties as General Manager, but remain with the club as the president of football operations. In that role, he’ll still oversee Denver’s next G.M. and head coach Vic Fangio.

On Tuesday, Fangio said he’s happy Elway is happy to move into this new role.

“John, I think, is really content with the decision and the makeup moving forward for the Broncos,” Fangio said, via video from Troy Renck of KMGH. “And what’s real is that John is still going to be available for us to run things by him, give his opinion and his experiences involved in the big decisions here.”

Fangio noted he feels the same in terms of his job security with a new G.M. entering the equation.

“Whoever we end up hiring here, I’m sure we’ll forge a good relationship,” Fangio said. “I’ve had experience over the years, obviously, working with many different general managers. I’d like to think I’m easy to work with. And I’m sure who we hire will be a guy that’s a consensus builder, but ultimately be the guy who makes the final decisions as it relates to the roster and I’m not really concerned about that.”

Fangio is 12-20 in two seasons with the Broncos. Denver went from 7-9 in 2019 to 5-11 in 2020.