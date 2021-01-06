A.J. Brown limited; Rodger Saffold, Dennis Kelly sit out practice

Getty Images

The Titans did not practice Wednesday. They held only a walkthrough as they get ready for Sunday’s game against the Ravens.

Tennessee, though, still had to release a practice report.

The Titans listed right tackle Dennis Kelly (knee), left guard Rodger Saffold (ankle), offensive guard Aaron Brewer (not injury related) and safety Kevin Byard (not injury related) as non-participants.

Linebacker Daren Bates (hip), receiver A.J. Brown (knee/hand), running back Darrynton Evans (shoulder), cornerback Adoree' Jackson (knee), center Ben Jones (hamstring) and tight end Geoff Swaim (wrist) as limited.

Saffold, who left Sunday’s game against the Texans after 38 of 71 snaps, replied “absolutely” Wednesday when asked if he would play against the Ravens.

Brown, who played 64 of 71 snaps against the Texans after appearing to tweak his ankle on his first snap, has appeared on the injury report much of the season. He missed two games but caught 70 passes for 1,075 yards and 11 touchdowns in 14 games.