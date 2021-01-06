Alex Smith limited at Washington practice

Getty Images

Washington quarterback Alex Smith was able to do some work at Wednesday’s practice.

Smith was listed as a limited participant due to the calf injury that kept him out of two games and left him at less that 100 percent in his return to the lineup in Week 17.

Reporters at the open portion of Wednesday’s practice noted that Taylor Heinicke was taking the reps with the first team and head coach Ron Rivera said that Smith did his work earlier. He said, via Michael Phillips of the Richmond Times-Dispatch, that it “looked like he threw the ball well.”

Running back Antonio Gibson (toe) and wide receiver Terry McLaurin (ankle) were also listed as limited after Tuesday’s estimate had them out of practice. Cornerback Kendall Fuller (knee) was added to the report as a limited participant.

Linebacker Thomas Davis (knee) was the only player out of practice for the Football Team.