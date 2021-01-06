Andrew Whitworth plans to play Saturday, doesn’t plan to retire

Getty Images

When Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth suffered a torn MCL in November, the hope was that he’d be back for a playoff run.

Whitworth seemed to be heading in that direction last week, as Los Angeles designated him to return. And now it’s all but official, as the left tackle told Greg Bishop of SI.com that barring any setbacks, he will be in the starting lineup for Saturday’s wild-card matchup with Seattle.

But more than that, Whitworth said that standing on the sidelines during the Rams’ Week 17 win over the Cardinals, he realized he doesn’t feel finished yet.

“I’m pretty jacked up to come back, that’s for sure,” Whitworth said. “I don’t see any reason why I wouldn’t [return] next season.”

Whitworth just turned 39 in December, but was still playing at a high level in his 15th season before suffering the knee injury. He’s currently under contract through 2022 after signing a three-year, $30 million deal with L.A. in the spring.