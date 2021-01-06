Attorney: Rashard Higgins, Jedrick Wills to plead not guilty to drag racing charges

Getty Images

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins and tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. will plead not guilty to drag racing charges, their attorney, Kevin Spellacy, told Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

Higgins and Wills were cited on Tuesday morning in Westlake, Ohio and received tickets for $124 each.

“So nobody has ever tried to beat someone off the line at a red light for a max 30 meters? Ight.. Blowing it way out of proportion. Ik y’all road ragers have,” Wills said via his Twitter account.

The incident happened approximately 10 miles from the Browns’ team headquarters in Berea.

The charge is a first-degree misdemeanor punishable by up to 6 months in jail and a $1,000 fine.