B.J. Goodson off Browns COVID-19 list

The Browns will be missing head coach Kevin Stefanski and others for this Sunday’s game against the Steelers because of COVID-19 protocols, but they will have linebacker B.J. Goodson back.

Goodson was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday. He started the first 14 games of the season, but missed the last two games while on the list. Goodson has 91 tackles, two interceptions, a fumble recovery, and a half-sack on the year.

Left guard Joel Bitonio, tight end Harrison Bryant, wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge, cornerback Kevin Johnson, safety Andrew Sendejo, linebacker Malcolm Smith, and cornerback Denzel Ward remain on the COVID-19 list.

The Browns did not hold a practice on Wednesday because their facility was closed for the second straight day. They estimated that wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (concussion) would not have practiced and that three offensive linemen — right tackle Jack Conklin (knee), right guard Wyatt Teller (ankle), and center JC Tretter (knee) — would have been limited participants.