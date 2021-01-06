Broncos line up interviews with handful of G.M candidates

Getty Images

The Denver Broncos have lined up interviews with several candidates for their newly vacate General Manager job after John Elway decided to cede that role to a new person.

Via Mike Klis of 9News, the Broncos have interviews scheduled with New Orleans Saints director of pro scouting Terry Fontenot and Chicago Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly. Additionally, they will interview Broncos college scouting director Brian Stark for the job as well.

Minnesota Vikings assistant G.M. and VP of player personnel George Paton will interview for the job, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, and New England Patriots assistant director of player personnel Dave Ziegler will also meet with the team for the position.

Fontenot interviewed with the Detroit Lions for their G.M. position on Tuesday and will meet with the Atlanta Falcons this week as well. Paton is also scheduled to interview with the Lions on Wednesday for their opening. Kelly is scheduled to interview with the Carolina Panthers for their position.