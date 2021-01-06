Browns will work virtually on Wednesday

Getty Images

The Browns will not be back at their facility on Wednesday.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said on a Wednesday morning video conference that the team will continue working remotely as they prepare for Sunday night’s game against the Steelers. The facility closed on Tuesday after Stefanski, two other coaches, and two players received positive COVID-19 test results.

Stefanski confirmed that there have been no new positive test results on Wednesday and said that he does not think contact tracing has identified any other high-risk close contacts who would have to be isolated from the team.

Tuesday’s positive test results came on the heels of several others over the last couple of weeks, but the NFL said contact tracing and genomic sequencing has shown “no indication of a spread” inside the organization.