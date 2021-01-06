Buccaneers activate Shaq Barrett from COVID-19 list, Mike Evans remains out

Getty Images

The Buccaneers will have one of their top pass rushers back for Saturday’s playoff game against Washington, as Shaq Barrett has been activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Barrett missed the Week 17 win over the Falcons after he was placed on the list last Friday, but being activated on Wednesday, he should play this weekend. Barrett has 8.0 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, and a pair of forced fumbles this season.

Wide receiver Mike Evans (knee) did not participate in Tampa Bay’s Wednesday practice, but the plan has been for him to get on the field Thursday.

However, cornerback Carlton Davis (groin) was a limited participant on Wednesday. The third-year corner missed the last two games of the regular season. He has four interceptions and 18 passes defensed in 2020.

Defensive lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter (calf) and linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) also did not participate. Running back Ronald Jones (finger) was full.