Byron Leftwich on Marshall head coaching job: Just focused on the game

Getty Images

Marshall University fired their head coach Doc Holliday this week and Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich’s name has come up in conversations about who will replace him in the job.

Bruce Feldman of TheAthletic.com reports that Leftwich is the “dream candidate” for the Thundering Herd. Leftwich was the school’s starting quarterback for three seasons before becoming the No. 7 overall pick in the 2003 NFL Draft, which makes it easy to understand why he’d be an appealing name for the school.

On Wednesday, Leftwich said that he’s not thinking about anything other than facing the Washington Football Team.

“I just heard about that myself . . . I’m just focused on this game,” Leftwich said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

There was chatter about Leftwich drawing NFL head coaching interest at points this season, but defensive coordinator Todd Bowles is the only Bucs assistant who is in the mix for a job thus far. Going to Marshall would seem like an unlikely step to take if Leftwich wants to be a head coach in the league, so the school’s dream may remain exactly that.