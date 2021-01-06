Calais Campbell: Derrick Henry is one of the best to ever play and he’s in the zone

Getty Images

Derrick Henry was just named AFC offensive player of the week after putting the team on his back and rushing for 250 yards in Tennessee’s Week 17 victory over Houston.

Now the running back will take on the Ravens in a rematch of last year’s matchup from the divisional round. And Henry has been just as good against Baltimore, rushing for 195 yards in that playoff game. Then he amassed 133 yards in the Titans’ Week 11 victory this season.

Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell played for the Jaguars last season and missed the 2020 matchup with a calf injury. But he was particularly complimentary of Henry when asked about him on Wednesday.

“Derrick Henry is one of the best running backs to ever play this game and he’s in the zone right now,” Campbell said, via Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com. “I take pride in the challenge to line up and try and shut him down.”

Campbell is one of the Ravens’ key veteran defenders, registering 4.0 sacks, six passes defensed, and five tackles for loss in 2020. He and the Ravens must contain Henry in order to avoid another loss to Tennessee.