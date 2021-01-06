Cam Akers returns to a full practice; Jared Goff remains limited

Getty Images

Rams quarterback ﻿Jared Goff﻿ remained limited on the practice report, but coach Sean McVay said Goff “went through what a normal practice would entail.”

“Ball handling, throwing some routes on air, getting a little bit of work off to the side when the defense was going, and got some stuff in with our offensive guys,” McVay said, via Stu Jackson of the team website.

Goff missed Week 17 after surgery to repair a broken and dislocated right thumb.

McVay said Tuesday he will not make an announcement on the starting quarterback this week, making everyone wait until Saturday to find out whether Goff is good to go. John Wolford started for Goff last week.

Rookie Cam Akers returned to a full practice Wednesday after being limited Tuesday.

The running back missed Week 16 with an ankle injury and rushed for only 34 yards on 21 carries Sunday. Akers finished his rookie season with 145 carries for 625 yards and two touchdowns.

The Rams had three other changes to their injury report: Defensive lineman Aaron Donald had a full practice after taking his usual rest day Tuesday; offensive lineman David Edwards (ankle) had a limited practice after sitting out Tuesday; and offensive lineman Joe Noteboom (back) was a full participant after being limited a day earlier.

Linebacker Micah Kiser (knee) and outside linebacker Natrez Patrick (groin) remained limited.