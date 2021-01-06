Chase Young on Tom Brady: You think I’m not excited to play against the GOAT?

Getty Images

After Washington clinched the NFC East last Sunday night, defensive end Chase Young said “I want Tom” while making his way off the field.

Tom is Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said Young should “be careful what you wish for” when it comes to such a matchup. On Wednesday, Young was unapologetic about his desire to face to Brady for the first time in his career.

He noted that every edge rusher in the league would want to sack Brady and that his goal is to drop any quarterback in his path.

“I play ball,” Young said, via John Keim of ESPN.com. “I’m excited to go against the best. The media, their job is to stir it up. If you know me, I’m excited for every game. Tom Brady, you think I’m not excited to play against the GOAT? You trippin. I’m not going to apologize for saying I want Tom. No, I want every quarterback I play against.”

Brady called Young “a great young player” and noted the second pick of this year’s draft as a Buckeye “so naturally I think the Ohio State-Michigan thing wears off on ’em a little bit.”

Young’s ability to get to Brady will have a lot to do with how much of a chance Washington has to stop the Bucs offense and move on to the next round of the playoffs.