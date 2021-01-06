Chiefs place Michael Danna on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Chiefs placed defensive end Michael Danna on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, according to the NFL’s transactions report.

Field Yates of ESPN reports Danna was a high-risk close contact of someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Chiefs strength and conditioning coach Barry Rubin tested positive Tuesday.

Danna played 60 defensive snaps and four on special teams Sunday.

He is listed as the backup right defensive end on the depth chart. The Chiefs also have Frank Clark, Tanoh Kpassagnon, Alex Okafor and Tim Ward at defensive end.

Danna made 25 tackles, 2.5 sacks, four tackles for loss and six quarterback hits in 13 games.

The Chiefs also signed tight end Ricky Seals-Jones to their practice squad.