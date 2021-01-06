Colts hold another walkthrough, Philip Rivers listed as a full participant

Getty Images

The Colts listed quarterback Philip Rivers as a non-participant in practice on Tuesday’s estimated injury report with the toe injury that’s led to him taking extra rest days over the last few days.

Wednesday brought another walkthrough and another estimation of participation levels. Rivers was up to full participation on this one, which suggests he’d be handling the same workload in a regular week as he is in this week of limited on-field activities.

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner was listed as out of practice again due to the ankle injury that’s bothered him in recent weeks. He has missed practice time over that span, but he has not missed any game action.

Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (concussion) and tackle Will Holden (ankle) were also listed as not participating. Running back Jonathan Taylor (shoulder) remains in the limited category.