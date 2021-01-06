Darius Leonard named AFC defensive player of the week

Getty Images

The Colts clinched a playoff berth in Week 17 and linebacker Darius Leonard was a big reason why.

Leonard registered 10 total tackles, a pair of passes defensed, and strip sack in the 28-14 win over Jacksonville. The strip sack was a key play in the second quarter, and led to a Johnathan Taylor touchdown that gave Indianapolis a 17-0 lead.

He’s been named the AFC defensive player of the week for his performance.

The Colts will need another strong performance from Leonard to help defeat the Bills this weekend in the wild-card matchup between the two teams.